Houses for sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
6
10 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sirius, Russia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sirius, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 3
23 cottages in Sochi in a picturesque park on the Black Sea coast. Luxurious luxury cotta…
$4,00M
3 bedroom house in Chereshnya, Russia
3 bedroom house
Chereshnya, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Three cottages in modern classical style, located in an ecologically clean Adler districtHou…
$368,013
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lermontovo, Russia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lermontovo, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Project from the developer for investment and personal use 8 I am a muddle -headed contro…
$144,904
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
2 room house in Agoy, Russia
2 room house
Agoy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
$82,900
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
