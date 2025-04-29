Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Gatchina
5
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
53 properties total found
House in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a beautiful plot with a house and a bath in the Volosovsky district of SNT Health (…
$36,313
2 room house in Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolsevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 99
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell an excellent winter house in the village of Bryukhovitsa Volosov district. The h…
$36,297
House in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a residential house built in 1963 on a land plot of 15 acres of IZHS. (without surv…
$15,729
4 room house in Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Rahinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a plot of 10.2 acres with a residential house in a small inhabited gardening "Garda…
$96,793
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale a country house 5 km from Gatchina, log, roof-soft tiles.The house with a total area…
$96,793
2 room house in Bolshoy Sabsk, Russia
2 room house
Bolshoy Sabsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
It is offered for sale a fully landscaped, winter house with outbuildings on a land plot on …
$145,190
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
In the village of Muta-Kulya, Gatchina district for sale residential building with an area …
$41,137
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a plot with a good house in the massif Kobrino st "Azimuth", Gatchina MO. The plot …
$39,927
3 room house in Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Appreciate quality, comfort, environmental friendliness? Pay attention to this option!! A s…
$64,126
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Price down! If you are still looking for your home, look for this option! In the Gatchina di…
$36,176
Townhouse 4 rooms in Pudost, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is an excellent townhouse with high-quality, modern repairs only 29 km from the Ring…
$151,239
5 room house in Gatchina, Russia
5 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Urgent!! Price is reduced!!!!For sale a winter house in the village of Small Kolpany, Centra…
$64,730
3 room house in Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Sabskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a log 2-storey house without interior decoration in the village of Slepino Volos…
$66,545
Cottage 5 rooms in Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a residential house in DNP Manushkino, 20 km. from St. Petersburg. Offer for connois…
$296,429
2 room house in Nikolskoe, Russia
2 room house
Nikolskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell the house in the village of Nikolskoe, Gatchina district. LPH. Lands are the lan…
$44,767
5 room house in Taytsy, Russia
5 room house
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
"Spacious three-storey house in Thais - modern comfort and coziness for a large family!" Dre…
$129,461
2 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
2 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
Buy a house with a lot of LPH: • In the village of Menkovo, Ogorodnaya Street; • Nearby, 4…
$34,967
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
In the historical place of Gatchina "Yegerskaya Sloboda" is sold an excellent winter house b…
$151,239
House in Msinskaa, Russia
House
Msinskaa, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
Garden house for sale in SNT Neva pos. Mshinsky. The plot of 6.3 hundred, Garden house 36 sq…
$14,519
5 room house in Kirpole, Russia
5 room house
Kirpole, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Finnish approach in suburban construction. HONKA house for sale 150 sq.m. + terrace 50 sq.m.…
$417,421
3 room cottage in Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-storey house for sale in 2008 in Gatchina with a total area of 141.8 sq.m. on a plot of …
$193,586
3 room house in Dubrovka, Russia
3 room house
Dubrovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
Home! Neva! Les! 25 km. from St. Petersburg, in pos. Nevskaya Dubrovka, surrounded by fores…
$157,168
5 room house in Novyj Svet, Russia
5 room house
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey house with an area of 101 sq. m. with a plot of 9 acres in the village o…
$110,102
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a residential house of 101.7 square meters in the city of Gatchina. Built of logs, …
$66,545
4 room house in Susanino, Russia
4 room house
Susanino, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a strong chopped house with a ribbon foundation. Slate roof. Heating is stove. A…
$47,187
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale uch-k with a house in a quiet cozy village Kommolovo. A great place for both rest a…
$42,952
2 room house in Pustomerzskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Pustomerzskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
In a quiet beautiful village for sale a winter house for permanent residence or for cottage.…
$18,149
2 room house in Lubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Lubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
Best IWS offer for a hundredth. 20 acres. Cadastral number of the site 47:26:0913001:163. 80…
$19,359
3 room house in Msinskaa, Russia
3 room house
Msinskaa, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
*It is proposed to buy a two-storey residential building in 2019 built in a small Samson Gar…
$24,077
8 room house in Kikerino, Russia
8 room house
Kikerino, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
Affordable offer! The price is relevant until 30.04.2025. Three-bedroom apartment, located o…
$16,818
