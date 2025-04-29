Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
32
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
204
Saratov Oblast
12
Saratov
12
216 properties total found
House in Kuzutki, Russia
House
Kuzutki, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale a brick house in the village of Kuzhutki Dalkostantinovsky district of Nizhny Novgor…
$21,778
House in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
House
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
The land is smooth rectangular. Located near the Khmelnaya Polyana in the SNT Mayak. Nearby …
$4,235
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale is fully ready for living in winter and summer (land and house in the cit…
$102,767
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a house with a view of the Gorky Sea. Most of the house is built of …
$121,045
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
A large solid house is sold in a green city with a total area of ​​297 sq.m with a land plot…
$302,612
House in Pervomajskij, Russia
House
Pervomajskij, Russia
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house of good quality 143M2. The foundation is reinforced concrete monolithic slab…
$204,566
Townhouse in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
$143,980
Cottage in Saratov, Russia
Cottage
Saratov, Russia
Area 340 m²
Floor 2
House for sale in the most popular and dynamically developing c. Ust-Kurdyum. The house is t…
Price on request
House in Bolsoe Mokroe, Russia
House
Bolsoe Mokroe, Russia
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
Warm and cozy house for sale 53 sq.m. + 7 hundred.land (village Bolshaya Wet, Kstov municipa…
$54,470
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in the Soviet district, in St. Rybak, Artelny passage. The house is in ready …
$54,470
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a new house of 115 m2 of grade Comfort with an open terrace in IZHS new residence of …
$90,663
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
The excellent house is waiting for a large family, which will fill it with comfort and spiri…
$130,728
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
To your attention is a direct sale of a luxury two-storey residential building with an area …
$363,134
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
$120,992
House in Sartakovo, Russia
House
Sartakovo, Russia
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 4
It is offered for sale a new modern Premium Manor with a total area of 368 square meters.m, …
$229,763
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
A new one -story house in the village Krutaya is sold! The start of the construction of a mo…
$104,099
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
I offer to buy a two-storey house of 102 m. This option provides comfort and comfort for the…
$96,715
Townhouse in Kstovsky District, Russia
Townhouse
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious apartment in elite Townhouse is sold! We offer you a unique opportunity to becom…
$363,134
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
$181,366
House in Bogorodsky District, Russia
House
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new cozy house in the picturesque Bogorodsky district, d. Ponds, just 20 minutes …
$73,837
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Khrushchevo (Bor, Sitnikovsky S/S). The village is resident…
$108,698
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with gas is sold in a wonderful place Kanavinsky district, Spartak Street, 3 house. …
$54,470
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house in the village of a breeding station is sold. The house is located o…
$117,401
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear buyers, A new two -story house in the picturesque village of the Bezvodnoye Kstovsky d…
$78,667
House in Bolsaa Elna, Russia
House
Bolsaa Elna, Russia
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Foundation Monolithic reinforced concrete grillage (insulated around the perimeter) on bored…
$195,487
House in Lyskovsky District, Russia
House
Lyskovsky District, Russia
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential wooden one -story house, purpose: residential building area of ​​25 sq.m. , numb…
$3,510
Villa in Afonino, Russia
Villa
Afonino, Russia
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an elite designer property in the style of a chalet. Luxury cottage with an area of…
$422,260
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale the house in the Avtozavodsky district of 75.5 sq.m. There are 5.7 acres on the land…
$66,575
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house at 200m BC. Volga.  The house is log, five -walls, stands on a high brick f…
$22,999
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building 77.4m2 on a land plot 7.64 acres, in m/r Koposovo, Sormovsky district. …
$84,731
