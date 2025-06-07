Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Svetlogorsk, Russia

7 properties total found
House in Svetlogorsk, Russia
House
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential building for sale in Svetlogorsk - 2 right on the seashore in a green massif. Ob…
$214,391
8 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
8 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 2
A complex of two houses in the resort city of Svetlogorsk in an environmentally friendly pic…
$1,91M
4 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer your attention to the sale of the project "Miracle" in the KP "Pereslavskie dachas"…
$127,526
Townhouse 4 rooms in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhaus in the city of Svetlogorsk in a respectable area of ​​cottage development. A house …
$152,903
5 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
5 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
A three -story building is sold S = 157M2+ the attic floor S = 20M2 in Lublino (to Kaliningr…
$102,020
3 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy cottage by the sea is an excellent option for those who are looking for thei…
$48,460
4 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer the purchase of Townhouse on the coast of the Baltic Sea in the city of Svetlogorsk…
$229,546
