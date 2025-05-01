Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Southern Federal District, Russia

Sochi
6
Rostov Oblast
34
Rostov-on-Don
31
Krasnodar Krai
11
45 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Moldovka, Russia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Moldovka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Cottage (in a single closed complex) with an area of 175 sq.m. on a plot of 4 acres…
$778,811
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sirius, Russia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sirius, Russia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 639 m²
Number of floors 3
23 cottages in Sochi in a picturesque park on the Black Sea coast. Luxurious luxury cotta…
$4,00M
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
A solid, strong house with good expensive repairs, there is a cellar, there remains a built-…
$95,935
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration 100m2 three isolated rooms with a kitchen of 30m2 on a plot o…
$76,974
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Great well-groomed house with good repairs. They built for themselves, more than five years …
$128,125
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New house for clean decoration, in a inhabited area. Urgent sale. The house has three rooms,…
$60,033
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
New home 2020 built entirely of brick for clean decoration, the house was built not by the d…
$64,145
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Brick three-story house 2015. On the ground floor there is a kitchen-living room, a lounge. …
$90,460
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a new brick house for cleaning with all communications instituted into the house. He…
$53,454
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in Sadovod a new built house 2020 on 2 acres of land, completely from brick and on …
$63,980
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a residential building. 1-et.: large kitchen-dining room, bedroom, s / oz. 2nd.: …
$87,829
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a brick two-storey house with three rooms and all amenities in the house. The wal…
$43,902
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey house with an area of 150m2. Overlap between floors of the plate. Founda…
$121,789
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
The house on two floors was built in 2018, completely from brick by wall thickness of 1.5 br…
$125,203
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a house for cleaning from a proven developer. The house has 4 rooms, a kitchen-dining…
$74,013
House in Verhnetemernickij, Russia
House
Verhnetemernickij, Russia
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey brick house with a full-fledged basement floor. The house has five …
$92,358
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
House for clean decoration. Across the house there is a stretch ceiling, a warm floor, in th…
$97,039
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a solid residential building with chic repairs and is fully furnished. A house with a…
$130,081
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale Two-storey house at the price of a 1-story, well-maintained with repair in a sou…
$69,079
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic 2-storey house. Located within the city in a sought after, closed, guarded village. For…
$93,023
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-story three-room house with a separate bathroom. Spacious living room kitchen w…
$43,902
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house has 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, dressing room, living room, kitchen, heating. The house …
$150,406
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a residential building. The house is fresh, expensive to repair, 4 rooms, 2c / y.kitc…
$126,829
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
New one-story house built in 2020 for clean decoration. The house has three rooms, a dining…
$61,678
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building for sale with excellent repair and good layout. The house has a large 3…
$68,750
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
The house was built on two floors on 3 acres of land. Layout of the first floor of the hall,…
$60,855
House in Rostov-on-Don, Russia
House
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
House, 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, all communications in the house. The hous…
$60,855
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
Leave a request

