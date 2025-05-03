Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Central Federal District, Russia

Moscow
5
Moscow Oblast
139
Kommunarka
26
Saburovo
25
305 properties total found
5 room house in Martemanovo, Russia
5 room house
Martemanovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 473-803, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$437,158
House in Troitsk, Russia
House
Troitsk, Russia
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in agency base 151-351, Kaluzhsky Highway, 14 km from MKAD, Eli k/p (Fominskoe).…
$833,841
4 bedroom house in Rastunovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Rastunovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 700 m²
House   in   style « constructivism » C   arched roof is built on   even open area next to  …
$2,41M
House in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
House
Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
We sell a 2-storey brick house (165M2), in a closed cottage village "Kutuzovo Club", located…
$180,400
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 345-932, Kaluga highway, 35 km from the Moscow Ring …
$558,591
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
House in Bogorodsky city district, Russia
House
Bogorodsky city district, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer! A spacious new house on a plot of 13 acres near the forest! An excellent lands…
$167,966
Cottage in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Cottage
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 160 m²
« Princess Lake » — The cottage village, on the territory of which 1,036 stone mansions, lux…
$569,452
4 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
4 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the agency’s database: 736-701, Minsk highway, 22 km from the Moscow Ring…
$282,526
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 131-971, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Rin…
$325,440
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in agency base 302-707, Kaluga Highway, 22 km from MKAD, Idyllia KP (Rayevo). Bu…
$845,926
3 bedroom house in Novoivanovskoe, Russia
3 bedroom house
Novoivanovskoe, Russia
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
a country house   with an area of ​​340 m ² Built on   a forest plot of 12.8 acres. The faca…
$650,081
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 85 …
$576,910
5 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
5 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 920 m²
country house   with an area of ​​920 m ² Located on   a spacious sequenary plot of 21.6 acr…
$5,13M
5 room house in Alabino, Russia
5 room house
Alabino, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 201-216, Kiev highway, 30 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$303,582
4 bedroom house in Mytishchi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 303 m²
The house has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a sauna, a two-car garage and a veranda with access t…
$818,987
4 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the Agency database: 559-311, Kaluga highway, 3 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$361,870
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 535-233, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$789,313
9 room house in Rudnevo, Russia
9 room house
Rudnevo, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the base of agency 208-429, Kiev Highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k/p (Kuznetovo…
$1,45M
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 408 m²
The object code in the Agency database: 428-906, Kyiv highway, 21 km from Moscow Ring Road, …
$935,033
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 346 m²
a country house   by   project « eva » with an area of ​​346 m ² Located on   forest plot 13…
$1,04M
Townhouse 6 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 586-217, Kaluga highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$360,655
House in Central Federal District, Russia
House
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency’s database: 511-942, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Rin…
$241,651
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
The 2-storey frame house Omega-150, built using the most modern technologies, developer "Tec…
$224,703
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 290-103, Kiev highway, 5 km from the MKAD, Montplesi…
$508,803
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 87 …
$573,800
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency's base is 220-732, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$625,732
4 bedroom house in Usovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Usovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
House   in   European style with an area of ​​260 m ² Located on   9 hundredths of the field…
$821,155
House in gorodskoj okrug Murom, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Murom, Russia
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Lot number: 3701707, House with a new bath in the village of Oheevo near. Moore. The house …
$12,166
5 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
5 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 800 m²
The modern country house   C   the attic was built on   a cozy plot of 15 acres. Facade in  …
$1,81M
Property types in Central Federal District

cottages
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Central Federal District, Russia

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
