Houses for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

139 properties total found
6 room house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
6 room house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 711-909, Kyiv highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,28M
4 bedroom house in Rastunovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Rastunovo, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 526 m²
country house   with an area of ​​526 m ² Located on   field plot 21 hundredth. The light fa…
$170,00M
4 room house in Milukovo, Russia
4 room house
Milukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency database: 252-926, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Mosco…
$315,856
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 84 …
$576,910
8 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
8 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 217-438, Kiev highway, 28 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$792,689
House in gorodskoj okrug Cernogolovka, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Cernogolovka, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold! A registration is possible! House with land, in the environmentally frien…
$84,264
4 bedroom house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
4 bedroom house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 307 m²
country house   area 307 m ² Built on   10.5 acres of field site. The modern facade of the b…
$490,412
4 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
A spacious suburban residence with   full furniture is built on   a spacious plot of 30 acre…
$8,55M
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A TWO-bedroom FRAME HOUSE is for sale on a plot of 6.65 acres in a cottage community under c…
$28,401
6 room house in Polivanovo, Russia
6 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 362-208, Kaluga highway, 19 km from the Moscow Rin…
$670,737
House in Verbilki, Russia
House
Verbilki, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Do you want a landscaped house with gas in the village famous throughout Russia?!           …
$77,427
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale Plot WITH HOUSE not in SNT!!! Frame HOUSE with two bedrooms on a plot of 6.05 acres…
$27,829
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale FRAME HOUSE on a land plot of 6.81 acres in a cottage village. FOR SALE BY THE OWNE…
$30,174
3 room house in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
3 room house
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE with two bedrooms on a plot of 6.65 acres in a cottage village und…
$28,401
House in Dmitrovsky District, Russia
House
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A cottage is sold on a section of 15 acres. Electricity and gas were instituted into the hou…
$73,048
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$673,256
5 room house in Milukovo, Russia
5 room house
Milukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 252-924, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring …
$353,661
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 99 …
$422,078
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$594,889
5 bedroom house in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
5 bedroom house
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 5
Area 822 m²
Big two -story house   822 m ² In   modern style is built on   a forest area with   a strong…
$1,88M
5 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
5 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-235, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
$292,685
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE WITH TWO BEDROOMS 92 sq.m on a plot of 6.08 acres in a gated cotta…
$25,831
3 room house in Recicy, Russia
3 room house
Recicy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale FRAME HOUSE with two bedrooms on a 6-hundredth plot in a comfort-class cottage vill…
$31,067
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
An excellent high -quality cottage is sold in a beautiful landscaped village near the Istra …
$67,402
6 bedroom house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
6 bedroom house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 375 m²
Representative suburban residence with an area of ​​1375 m ² Located on   98 acres of   fore…
$7,23M
4 room house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 room house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 251-756, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$176,831
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 7 i…
$1,36M
House in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
House
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 371 m²
Country House   by   Project « Genesis » with an area of ​​371 m ² Built on   forest plot 18…
$1,11M
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 30 …
$577,946
6 room house in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
6 room house
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 714-415, Kaluga highway, 25 km from Moscow Ring Road…
$792,689
