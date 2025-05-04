Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gorodets, Russia

10 properties total found
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
I'm going to sell 2 of this cottage in SNT Gorodetsk painting. The cottage is brick on a rib…
$19,065
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x.Th. A brick house with a view of the river. Volga. 200 m, 4 rooms, 2 halls, large…
$157,358
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a log house of 65m2 within walking distance to the Volga River. The house is str…
$53,260
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house at 200m BC. Volga.  The house is log, five -walls, stands on a high brick f…
$22,999
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
Spring is already in full swing and it is time to think about buying your country house. Hou…
$43,576
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a summer house in the SNT Michurin in the center of Gorodets.  Log house 25m2.  Th…
$13,906
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell the cottage at SNT North. The 20m2 wooden house stands on concrete stilts. The roo…
$4,237
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell the house in Gorodets, 35.1m, 2 rooms, kitchen, stove, gas heating, two boilers …
$36,313
6 bedroom house in Gorodets, Russia
6 bedroom house
Gorodets, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Продается Шале для созерцания монументального пейзажа и шедевральных закатов! Шале обстроен…
$542,762
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell 3x. This brick house in walking distance to the river. Volga. House 264.7m, 6 ro…
$157,358
