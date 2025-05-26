Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

Svetlogorsk
7
Zelenogradsk
7
115 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
4 bedroom house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 For sale two-storey house, 240 / 196 sq.m., in pos. Big Isakovo / Kaliningrad🌟Home coordin…
$167,065
House in Polessky District, Russia
House
Polessky District, Russia
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale estate in the Polessky district, consisting of 2 residential buildings of 256 squar…
$315,880
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A chic country house in the village of Filino in Zelenograd district, to Svetlogorsk 12km, t…
$353,786
4 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
4 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
The Harmony of Light House is waiting for you! For sale one-storey house in the cottage vill…
$128,247
3 room house in Svetly, Russia
3 room house
Svetly, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer !!! If you have long dreamed of leaving the city bustle to a quiet place wit…
$113,717
4 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
Om in the quietest and green area of ​​the city of Kaliningrad. LENINGPAD District, Northern…
$170,575
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
House 60 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kulikovo,…
$120,034
House in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
House
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale part of the house in the village of Otradnoye, near the city of Ozersk. Price: 2 30…
$32,852
4 room house in Sosnovka, Russia
4 room house
Sosnovka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house of a 5 -minute drive from the sea. Convenient layout: three bedrooms, a hug…
$78,338
2 room house in Golubevo, Russia
2 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Spended by dom with remohtom !!! From the ZaSTPOSHIKA !!! The house is suitable for b -views…
$85,919
House 10 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
House 10 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa. The object of cultural heritage of local (municipal) significance. (Decree of the Gov…
$1,25M
3 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy cottage by the sea is an excellent option for those who are looking for thei…
$49,277
3 room house in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Tauhxauc your dreams!! On the coast of the Baltic Sea, in the city of Pioneer. New two-level…
$133,933
4 room house in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
4 room house
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
The dream house maximally for a comfortable life in a quiet place by the river! a chic moder…
$1,07M
5 room house in Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic house on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A unique unique offer that does not need loud a…
$884,464
4 room house in Bagrationovsky District, Russia
4 room house
Bagrationovsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive proposal in the environmentally friendly area of ​​the Kaliningrad region - Bag…
$25,270
4 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the house in CHT "Kolook". by the name of 39:15:133002:2654 The total area of the hou…
$96,028
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
House A-Frame 128 sq.m. in the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, Kulikovo, Z…
$117,507
4 room house in Kuzneckoe, Russia
4 room house
Kuzneckoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
HOME WE'RE TAKING THE LAKE! Already with Remohtom, furniture and equipment! 15 minutes from …
$269,130
3 room house in Pravdinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Pravdinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
For those who are looking for new opportunities. It is no secret that now in Russia a new di…
$45,487
Townhouse 4 rooms in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhaus in the city of Svetlogorsk in a respectable area of ​​cottage development. A house …
$151,496
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
House in the style of " Chalet " in the village of Elniki, a closed club cottage village wit…
$85,540
2 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 484 m²
A unique land plot with a house in SNT Rainbow with a cozy house and garden is proposed for …
$41,696
6 room house in Rybnoe, Russia
6 room house
Rybnoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell a 2-story house with gas heating in a white vein in the village of Rybnoye Gurye…
$96,028
5 room house in Bagrationovsky District, Russia
5 room house
Bagrationovsky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
A land plot is sold with a contract for the construction of a house in a picturesque village…
$182,579
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment house. The place is the most important thing. We offer Amberdorf in Kaliningra…
$85,919
5 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
5 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is for sale at the price of the apartment! Do you want a cozy corner with a develo…
$107,399
House in Ladushkin, Russia
House
Ladushkin, Russia
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house from CLT panels with a terrace NZ-130 with a total area of 130 m2 …
$139,619
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
A new house is sold in the village of Laskino, Guryevsky Municipal District, Kaliningrad Reg…
$92,237
6 room house in Baltiysk, Russia
6 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
Business is a pleasure! Agree, you often dreamed of settling on the beach and running a prof…
$179,420
