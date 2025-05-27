Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Kaliningrad
21
Leningrad Oblast
61
Zelenogradsk
7
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
175 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 For sale two-storey house, 240 / 196 sq.m., in pos. Big Isakovo / Kaliningrad🌟Home coordin…
$167,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room house in Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Kalitinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
$138,987
Leave a request
4 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
4 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
$101,082
Leave a request
3 room house in Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Mginskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Appreciate quality, comfort, environmental friendliness? Pay attention to this option!! A s…
$66,456
Leave a request
4 room house in Golubevo, Russia
4 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling a house 184.3 m ², with a plot of 5 hundred. Next to Kaliningrad, the first stop of …
$111,190
Leave a request
4 room house in Sosnovka, Russia
4 room house
Sosnovka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one -story house with an area of ​​141 sq.m. Spacious layout. Convenient location. El…
$116,244
Leave a request
3 room house in Krasny Bor, Russia
3 room house
Krasny Bor, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is two storeys, rooms 25 + 19 + 19, kitchen 17 two san knots on the first and seco…
$186,829
Leave a request
5 room house in Zaozerye, Russia
5 room house
Zaozerye, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Land flowering! The heyday of the Land is a new format of life in a private house not far by…
$277,848
Leave a request
2 room house in Rodniki, Russia
2 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your new home " Ultra "! We present you a stylish modern house with an area of ​​…
$127,616
Leave a request
5 room house in Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic house on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A unique unique offer that does not need loud a…
$884,464
Leave a request
4 room house in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
The foundation of the house is 7 * 10 m. on a plot of regular shape 100 meters from Lake Otr…
$34,858
Leave a request
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Fashion trends in recent years have led to the popularization of suburban construction or th…
$225,699
Leave a request
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
A new house is sold in the village of Laskino, Guryevsky Municipal District, Kaliningrad Reg…
$92,237
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhaus in the city of Svetlogorsk in a respectable area of ​​cottage development. A house …
$151,496
Leave a request
2 room house in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
Do you dream after working days to go to your dacha to relieve fatigue and load, steam in yo…
$89,026
Leave a request
2 room house in Cudovo, Russia
2 room house
Cudovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale two houses on the same plot : 1 house 1960 built, of logs, total area-39 m2. The hou…
$10,031
Leave a request
5 room house in Novyj Svet, Russia
5 room house
Novyj Svet, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey house with an area of 101 sq. m. with a plot of 9 acres in the village o…
$112,850
Leave a request
4 room house in Sevskoye, Russia
4 room house
Sevskoye, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Urgent sale! A 1-story building of 122.5 square meters is sold. m. In the Pravdinsky distric…
$40,306
Leave a request
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
Barnhaus 107.1 sq.m. In the cottage village of Amberdorf on the Baltic coast, village of Kul…
$189,528
Leave a request
5 room house in Taytsy, Russia
5 room house
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/3
"Spacious three-storey house in Thais - modern comfort and coziness for a large family!" Dre…
$134,166
Leave a request
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Our houses are an example of a suburban life for a modern person who appreciates comfort and…
$120,034
Leave a request
House in Gatchinsky District, Russia
House
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Summer is coming! Are you still looking for your country home? Pay attention to this option!…
$37,491
Leave a request
4 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
I get in the CHT " kolocok ". K.N.39: 15: 133002: 2654 ASCOUNT Square of the house 85.8 sq.m…
$96,028
Leave a request
4 room house in Gatchina, Russia
4 room house
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale a residential house of 101.7 square meters in the city of Gatchina. Built of logs, …
$68,964
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
If you have a section, what to purchase for a comfortable life - a house or an apartment - w…
$117,128
Leave a request
5 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
5 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 3
House sale 234 sq m and quot; Forest Tale ", Sosnovy Bor Street, Central District of Kalinin…
$420,052
Leave a request
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Dry well-kept area. Cozy house (shower, warm floor, Topaz septic tank, chemical water cleani…
$62,694
Leave a request
3 room house in Gatchinsky District, Russia
3 room house
Gatchinsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale a country house 5 km from Gatchina, log, roof-soft tiles.The house with a total area…
$100,311
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 rooms in Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
I propose to sell Townhaus of 5 blocks - sections on Luzhskaya Street, located in a quiet, g…
$145,305
Leave a request
4 room house in Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention to the sale of the project " Miracl " in KP " Pereslavl cottages …
$126,352
Leave a request

Property types in Northwestern Federal District

cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go