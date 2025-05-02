Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sochi
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sochi, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Эксклюзивный дизайнерский проект в стиле HI-TECH – уникальная вилла общей площадью 250 кв.м.…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
House 220 m ² Pure documents.   3 phases, 15kv Central water Back: 2 studios for deliver…
$311,360
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
3 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
??? *House with repair and pool* Razdolny. House 100 m2. Earth 2.18 hundred. Frame. TU for …
$193,270
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
Leave a request

Properties features in Sochi, Russia

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go