  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
26
Vnukovo
10
Troitsk
6
159 properties total found
House in Troitsk, Russia
House
Troitsk, Russia
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 4
Object code in agency base 151-351, Kaluzhsky Highway, 14 km from MKAD, Eli k/p (Fominskoe).…
$833,841
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 345-932, Kaluga highway, 35 km from the Moscow Ring …
$558,591
4 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
4 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the agency’s database: 736-701, Minsk highway, 22 km from the Moscow Ring…
$282,526
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 131-971, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Rin…
$325,440
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 758 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in agency base 302-707, Kaluga Highway, 22 km from MKAD, Idyllia KP (Rayevo). Bu…
$845,926
4 room house in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
The object code in the Agency database: 559-311, Kaluga highway, 3 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$361,870
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 535-233, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$789,313
9 room house in Rudnevo, Russia
9 room house
Rudnevo, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the base of agency 208-429, Kiev Highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k/p (Kuznetovo…
$1,45M
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 408 m²
The object code in the Agency database: 428-906, Kyiv highway, 21 km from Moscow Ring Road, …
$935,033
Townhouse 6 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 586-217, Kaluga highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$360,655
House in Central Federal District, Russia
House
Central Federal District, Russia
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency’s database: 511-942, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Rin…
$241,651
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 290-103, Kiev highway, 5 km from the MKAD, Montplesi…
$508,803
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency's base is 220-732, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$625,732
6 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 448-743, Kyiv highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$310,018
8 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
8 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 330-240, Kaluga highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring …
$959,319
House 12 rooms in Central Federal District, Russia
House 12 rooms
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 860 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency's database: 302-715, Kaluga highway, 22 km from the Moscow Rin…
$1,11M
House 10 rooms in Rudnevo, Russia
House 10 rooms
Rudnevo, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Object code in the Agency's database: 208-237, Kiev highway, 38 km from MKAD, VIK k / p (Kuz…
$3,50M
3 bedroom house in Kommunarka, Russia
3 bedroom house
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential building in Bacurino For sale a residential wooden 2-storey house in the villag…
$493,420
5 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 535-232, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$485,731
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 423 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 184-721, Kaluga highway, 25 km from MKAD, Varvarino ec…
$1,86M
5 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
5 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 220-740, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, Krekshino KP (…
$776,078
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 535-835, Kaluga Highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$910,746
Mansion in Moscow, Russia
Mansion
Moscow, Russia
Area 1 339 m²
Number of floors 2
A two -story mansion with   basement and   attacked on   cover in   Basmann region. & Nbsp m…
$5,35M
5 room house in Rudnevo, Russia
5 room house
Rudnevo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 464-112, Kiev highway, 38 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$327,869
9 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 403-733, Kiev highway, 7 km from MKAD, Valuevskaya Slo…
$372,000
7 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
7 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the database of the agency: 219-908, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow …
$1,08M
7 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
7 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the Agency database: 236-912, Kyiv highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$303,582
6 room house in Troitsk, Russia
6 room house
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 285 m²
The object code in the Agency database: 119-916, Kaluga highway, 17 km from the Moscow Ring …
$631,451
House 12 rooms in Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
House 12 rooms
Zimyonki (Zimenki, Zimenka), Russia
Rooms 12
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency’s database: 171-424, Kaluga highway, 7 km from the Moscow Ring…
$3,16M
7 room house in Central Federal District, Russia
7 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency’s database: 469-923, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,19M
