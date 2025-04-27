Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

villas
13
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 3
House for sale in the Soviet district, in St. Rybak, Artelny passage. The house is in ready …
$54,717
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale the house in the Avtozavodsky district of 75.5 sq.m. There are 5.7 acres on the land…
$66,876
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
To your attention is a direct sale of a luxury two-storey residential building with an area …
$368,013
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
Characteristics of the object: We offer for sale a 1-storey house in Nizhny Novgorod. Priok…
$69,308
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale frame house (cottage) of timber in KP Novopokrovsky 100 m2. Price from 11,000,000 r…
$132,207
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Description In the Avtozavodsky district, a separate warm, cozy residential building of 138 …
$109,312
Leave a request
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction brick house (cottage) in KP Novopokrovsky 160 m2. Term of delive…
$201,917
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
8 bedroom House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Продаю коттедж в кп "Смолокуровские усадьбы" (г. Нижний новгород, курортный поселок Зеленый …
$740,130
Leave a request
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale, a brick house 145 m on the street apricot KP Novopokrovskoye In the house: a spacio…
$188,469
Leave a request
Townhouse in Novinki, Russia
Townhouse
Novinki, Russia
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a 3-room apartment in Townhouse a separate entrance, my corner house land plot, two c…
$84,507
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A new two-storey house is for sale. The material of the walls - gas-selicate blocks, insulat…
$126,335
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale frame house (cottage) of timber in KP Novopokrovsky 165 m2. Price from 1,550,000 ru…
$138,818
Leave a request
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
$119,688
Leave a request
Villa in Kusakovka, Russia
Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a cottage in the KP Sunny Valley with an area of ​​174 meters, two floors, four room…
$164,150
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is an excellent house in SNT Metallurg-3 (Oryol courtyards). The house is suitable f…
$60,796
Leave a request
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold 1/2 at home on the street. Lyapina. The condition is residential. Nearby stopping the t…
$31,614
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is for sale, in residential condition, separate. The layout of the rooms is adjace…
$85,870
Leave a request
Villa in Podnove, Russia
Villa
Podnove, Russia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is even square, magnificent view of the Volga. The house is built according to rein…
$364,778
Leave a request
House in Besencevo, Russia
House
Besencevo, Russia
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Great location, near Tiz Nadezhda, asphalt to the house. A well -groomed area, fruit trees, …
$218,867
Leave a request
House in Lahovo, Russia
House
Lahovo, Russia
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Trading a real buyer when viewing!. A great option for a large family!  House in the villag…
$132,853
Leave a request
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I propose for sale a cottage in Tiza "Novopokrovskoye", a modern cottage village in the city…
$182,021
Leave a request
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the house in the Nizhny Novgorod district in the cottage village of Aleksandrovskaya …
$449,893
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a wonderful house in Nizhny Novgorod, Avtozavodsk district Do you love nature and pe…
$124,025
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with gas is sold in a wonderful place Kanavinsky district, Spartak Street, 3 house. …
$54,717
Leave a request
Townhouse in Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
$117,294
Leave a request
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential building 77.4m2 on a land plot 7.64 acres, in m/r Koposovo, Sormovsky district. …
$85,115
Leave a request
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
$1,02M
Leave a request
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
I bring to your attention part of the house with a land plot. Avtozavodsky district, Ul Gnil…
$66,876
Leave a request
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell part of the house in the Sormovsky district.   A separate entrance, a warm garage, an…
$54,717
Leave a request
House in Novinki, Russia
House
Novinki, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready houses of the cottage village of South Valley. PEACHINGS: The 1st this is a monk -eat…
$121,593
Leave a request

Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go