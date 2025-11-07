Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pionersky, Russia

5 properties total found
3 room house in Pionerskij, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$295,037
3 room house in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Tauhxauc your dreams!! On the coast of the Baltic Sea, in the city of Pioneer. New two-level…
$130,308
3 room house in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
TAUHXAUC YOUR CARAMELO!!! On the Baltic Sea coast, in the city of Pioneer. New two-level hou…
$158,582
3 room house in Pionersky, Russia
3 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale 57 square meters in the property on a plot of 5.25 acres of land in Pionersko…
$92,199
5 room house in Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious house on the Baltic Sea coast. A unique, inimitable offer that does not require lo…
$871,588
