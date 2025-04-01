Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

2 room house in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
$17,973
2 room house in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$43,134
2 room house in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
$38,341
2 room house in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 99
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
$35,945
House in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
$16,655
