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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Russia

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Moscow
1261
Saint Petersburg
50
Sochi
16
Nizhny Novgorod
205
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Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
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Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 53 m²
We offer to your attention an apartment in the center of Svetlogorsk with a view of Lake "Qu…
Price on request
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Property types in Russia

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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