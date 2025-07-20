Apartments for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale 3-room apartment in a panel house. District: Meshcherskoe Lake is one of the landsc…
$109,512
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/9
Hello there! As a real estate agent, I am pleased to present you a 3-room apartment in a won…
$109,902
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 93 m²
Floor 5/13
A luxury apartment in the heart of Nizhny Novgorod is waiting for its owner! Are you dreamin…
$228,265
TekceTekce
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/6
Invest in comfort and income! Apartments in the center of Nizhny Novgorod! Exclusive apartme…
$98,128
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy apartment for sale. Net sale. Adult owners of documents are ready. Quick exit to the de…
$73,857
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 2/10
Studio for sale in Torpedo LCD. Comfortable second floor. Good living conditions. The house …
$47,116
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/10
Large 1k apartment, fully equipped with furniture 42.6 /17.4/9.6 m2 Unique layout. New euro…
$114,162
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/13
For sale a new building at the price of the developer (190 thousand rubles / sq.m.) complex …
$166,542
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/3
We present unique apartments in the heart of the historical center of Nizhny Novgorod, ideal…
$93,289
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/9
Warm 2 bedroom apartment for sale. The rooms are isolated. It's a living condition. Pipes ch…
$68,589
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 93 m²
Floor 7/13
For sale a new building at the price of the developer (190 thousand rubles / sq.m.) complex …
$228,171
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/10
On sale a two-bedroom apartment at the address of the shipbuilders p. 58 k.1 in the new mode…
$96,153
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/13
In the heart of Nizhny Novgorod, in an elite residential complex of business class House on …
$166,629
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/13
A luxury apartment in the heart of Nizhny Novgorod is waiting for its owner! Are you dreamin…
$166,629
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy, bright 3-room apartment in the central, historical, picturesque part of the…
$92,743
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 4/5
Beautiful studio with fresh renovations, with furniture and appliances. Fully staffed. Ideal…
$34,307
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 22 m²
Floor 6/9
Pure sale! One adult owner. Studio 22 sq.m. With the necessary furniture and appliances
$43,837
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in Nizhny Novgorod! The perfect place for a comfortabl…
$81,541
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 5/5
On sale 1/2 share in a two-room apartment with isolated rooms of 17.4 and 10.8 m2, with the …
$19,059
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 14 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of the historic center, on the famous Christmas street, exclusive apartments bl…
$72,474
Apartment in Semyonov, Russia
Apartment
Semyonov, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
I propose to buy a two -room apartment in the city of Semenov, located on the second floor o…
$27,954
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/16
We offer for sale a cozy 1-room apartment in a modern residential complex of business class …
$110,585
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/13
Club House Residence is a new level of comfort in combination with a first -class service. U…
$175,346
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
I sell 2 bedroom apartment Moscow highway 282. The apartment requires repair, the rooms are …
$44,472
Apartment in Aksentis, Russia
Apartment
Aksentis, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
I will sell 4kv with an individual gas boiler. 3/3. 57.6/42/7. Capremont the facade of the h…
$45,867
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 15 m²
Floor 5/5
A room is sold in a communal apartment in the center of the car factory, developed infrastru…
$17,837
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
I sell a two -room apartment. Near the shopping center "Hansa", and TC "Fiction" one adult o…
$124,521
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 4-room apartment in Afonino street. Green apartment 5 minutes from Bepxnix Pecher, …
$100,652
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment in Kanavinsky district, 40.5 sq.m. Ceiling height 2.82 sq.m. Adjac…
$42,330
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 3-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 5-storey building! Main characteristics: Tot…
$47,283
