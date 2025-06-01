Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kommunarka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kommunarka, Russia

6 253 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/17
$148,985
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 14/14
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.9 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$131,312
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/21
$120,470
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 15/19
$198,057
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 18/19
$147,903
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 11/17
$107,261
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/12
$337,536
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 13/19
$130,213
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/18
$190,899
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/18
$107,867
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 17/17
$177,002
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 15/17
$170,680
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 11/19
$99,063
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 55.9 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a b…
$243,589
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 16/21
$196,669
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 17/17
$200,969
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 16/18
$240,502
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 17/19
$188,330
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 15/17
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 65.0 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a busin…
$298,653
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 18/24
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.2 square meters. m on the 18th floor of a …
$155,461
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 19/19
$244,270
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 14/16
$245,045
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 11/14
$140,309
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/13
$164,524
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/12
$144,935
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 6/19
$221,205
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/11
$169,836
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 13/16
$272,366
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 14/14
For sale studio apartment, with an area of 20.8 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$127,410
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/11
$219,912
