  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Volga Federal District, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
174
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
215
Saratov Oblast
23
Saratov
23
Show more
239 properties total found
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 6/16
Do you dream of your own corner, where the atmosphere of warmth and comfort reigns? We have …
$56,261
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/9
I sell a spacious 3-com apartment in Nizhny Novgorod at the address: Verkhne-Pecherskaya Str…
$110,102
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
We present to your attention an exclusive 1+ apartment with a huge kitchen - living room, wh…
$193,586
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/9
I sell a two -room apartment in the Meshcherskoye Lake microdistrict. The apartment is in go…
$78,679
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/5
A 3-room apartment, Stalinka, is sold. S/U Separate. The rooms are isolated, on different si…
$133,149
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
Dear customers! Offered for sale a spacious 3-room apartment on the street Prospect Shipbuil…
$76,246
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
A 2-room apartment is sold. The rooms are isolated, on different sides. The condition is sat…
$71,416
Apartment in Kstovsky District, Russia
Apartment
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
Your new life in the bosom of nature is waiting for you in a new residential complex of Nizh…
$72,982
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 48 m²
Floor 9/9
The apartment is ready for finishing, in the corridor and in the hall stretch ceilings. No o…
$102,888
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Offer for purchase on the Volsky tract, not far from HAPPY MALL. Location: Volsky tract, 7 D…
Price on request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/12
Elegant, bright apartment in an elite house, in the heart of the city. The space of the apar…
Price on request
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
I sell a 2 -room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky - 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgorod. I…
$50,234
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
Studio apartment in the LCD Mega. The house of 2016 is built, the apartment is warm, comfort…
$37,524
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/22
Species apartment on the 10th floor. The bathroom floor covering porcelain porcelain finishi…
$124,676
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/10
I will sell 2k Apartment of improved layout Dargomyzhsky Street, 15. The apartment is in exc…
$132,544
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/9
Unique offer! A spacious two -room apartment of improved layout is sold at a price of more t…
$75,048
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/2
I offer to your attention a room on the street of the hero of Chugunov 14a, in the Leninsky …
$22,999
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
We offer for sale a base in the Victory Park area. Location: st. Spring. Description: - land…
Price on request
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
I sell a two -room apartment in the Leninsky district. To the metro engine of the revolution…
$50,839
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
Cozy, warm and bright apartment with isolated rooms. Full of capital remont of floor, walls,…
$64,154
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/9
On sale 4-room apartment 3/9 brick. The area of ​​the apartment is 70.1m, the kitchen 7.4., …
$88,968
Apartment in Zavolzhye, Russia
Apartment
Zavolzhye, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
I'll sell 2k in a brick house. 2/5. 46/35/6. The apartment is not angular, very warm. Good p…
$28,446
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
A spacious apartment is sold in a unique, prestigious place of the city, near the Naberezhna…
$93,204
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale a cozy, furnished apartment with quality repairs in the Torpedo residential complex
$64,759
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/9
Direct sale!   Fast to get a deal!   Without debts and encumbrances!   One adult owner! More…
$88,605
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
The last one in this house is sold, two room apartment in secondary housing on the 2nd floor…
$94,415
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 21/22
Vidnaya apartment on the 21st floor. LCD Kiparis, apartment 2+ Two isolated rooms and a dini…
$228,139
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale three-bedroom apartment on the 5th floor of a 6-storey brick house on the boulevard…
$85,942
Apartment in Aksentis, Russia
Apartment
Aksentis, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell 3K.KV in a two -apartment log house. The entrances are different.  The house of…
$10,289
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/19
For sale 1-bedroom apartment in the city center 44 m including loggia. Bright, spacious and …
$112,572
