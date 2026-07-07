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Apartments for sale in Siberian Federal District, Russia

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Krasnoyarsk Krai
921
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922 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Biysk, Russia
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2 bedroom apartment
Biysk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Wonderful apartment in a great city and area. Biysk
$97,379
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment, total area 58.2 sq.m. Designer renovation, loggia, two isolated r…
$125,995
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
One-room apartment with renovation in the central area! Mamaika area, convenient location, 4…
$97,996
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 15/25
Central district of Sochi. Plain. Apartment, 2 bedrooms and a living room. All materials, fu…
$129,994
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
$104,995
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 8/12
Spacious apartment in the Central District of. Sochi. On a high floor with a chic view of th…
$210,314
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TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 12/12
Excellent 2-room apartment for sale in the Central District, in the Don microdistrict. The a…
$130,194
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/3
Adler. GREAT PRICE!!!! The center of the tourist resort near the SKO Adler resort. Walking …
$82,996
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 9/20
$229,990
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/17
Excellent apartment with new renovation, furniture and appliances in a business class buildi…
$389,983
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment for sale in the Central District - New Sochi. The apartment is great for a couple …
$158,236
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/16
$94,996
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/16
LCD " Imperial " - 16-story residential complex of business class, located in the very cente…
$130,194
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
A three-room apartment in the center of the resort village of Loo in Sochi is for sale. Comm…
$64,997
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/12
On sale apartment in the area of Bread Plant. The apartment is planned in 2 separate bedroom…
$185,277
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
Selling a European 2-room apartment, on the 2nd floor of an 8-story building. Total area 33 …
$83,996
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 10/24
Imagine buying an apartment in the very center of Sochi, a high floor with open and direct s…
$525,785
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale is a two-room apartment - 46.5 sq. m. in a new building on Timiryazev Street. It is…
$105,995
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartment in the pre-purity decoration in the new house. Planned: two bedrooms, a spacious k…
$200,299
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/11
$159,993
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
I will sell an apartment in the Makarenko area, Olimpiyskaya street, 4/4 storey monolithic b…
$54,998
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/7
I imagine buying a great apartment in a draft version with the possibility of planning and m…
$299,447
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4 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
4 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 15/16
Penthouses in Sochi are such a segment of the real estate market that definitely deserves at…
$3,00M
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/9
I present for sale an apartment in the best place! In Sirius! Registration Sirius! The best …
$229,990
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/8
Spacious, bright apartment with designer renovation for living and relaxing with the whole f…
$184,992
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
$134,994
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2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
Very comfortable apartment in the Norwegian style. Repair was done for themselves, very high…
$154,230
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/18
Awesome location of the house, close to the sea. Located in the "Golden Triangle" area, next…
$199,991
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3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/5
$152,993
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1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with a luxurious passive income. "Musin-Pushkinskaya Balka" Promoted apartments, …
$59,997
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Properties features in Siberian Federal District, Russia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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