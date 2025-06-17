Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Begunickoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Begunitsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Begunitsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
In 45 km from St. Petersburg (Red Village) in the village of Begunitsa for sale a three-room…
$70,953
Leave a request
Room 3 rooms in Zimiticy, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Zimiticy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale in a cozy, bright 3-room apartment 2 rooms, apartment area 58.1 sq. m., 2 sold room…
$26,121
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go