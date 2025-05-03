Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Troitsk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Troitsk, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
420 properties total found
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 14/15
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$106,013
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 15/15
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comf…
$105,302
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 10/15
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.8 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comf…
$113,656
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 10/16
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 39.1 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfort c…
$157,620
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 13/16
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a comf…
$87,661
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 39.6 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfort c…
$164,156
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/16
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 34.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a com…
$146,230
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 14/15
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 65.4 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comfo…
$186,765
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 10/15
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 51.8 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comf…
$183,901
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 14/15
For sale studio apartment, an area of 23.3 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comfort c…
$97,651
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 11/15
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, with an area of 36.0 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a c…
$146,715
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 61.0 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfo…
$189,415
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 13/16
For sale 3-room apartment, an area of 75.7 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a comfort c…
$202,317
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/15
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 114.5 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a comfo…
$226,817
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 13/15
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 40.2 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a comf…
$134,205
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 15/16
For sale studio apartment, an area of 23.6 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfort c…
$91,789
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 14/16
For sale studio apartment, with an area of 20.4 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$100,635
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 14/15
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 52.0 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$197,720
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 11/15
For sale studio apartment, an area of 23.8 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a comfort c…
$105,512
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/15
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, with an area of 36.0 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a c…
$139,558
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 10/15
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comf…
$106,327
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 13/16
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 35.8 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a co…
$144,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 15/16
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comf…
$103,360
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 14/15
For sale studio apartment, with an area of 20.3 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$75,153
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 14/15
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 52.0 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$157,976
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/15
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 84.8 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a comfor…
$237,891
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/15
For sale 4-room apartment with an area of 86.3 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a comfor…
$241,940
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale studio apartment, an area of 20.2 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comfort c…
$108,947
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 15/15
For sale 2-room apartment, with an area of 44.7 square meters. m on the 15th floor of a comf…
$144,755
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Troitsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Troitsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/16
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 39.1 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a comfort c…
$134,312
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go