Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow Oblast
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Sapronovo
629
Vidnoye
571
Khimki
526
Lyubertsy
227
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 798 properties total found
4 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 23/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$238,116
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$115,074
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 23/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$168,014
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment is urgently sold in connection with the move to another city. The best house o…
$48,234
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$149,418
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 14/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$106,656
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 14/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$81,680
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
Only until the end of April discounts on apartments up to 30%! Installment of 0% for housing…
$71,321
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 16/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$80,673
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Family residential area o…
$220,187
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 13/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$123,045
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 16/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$156,976
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 19/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Family residential area o…
$225,286
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 23/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort…
$176,630
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 14/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$172,713
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 10/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$69,209
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex o…
$143,575
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$124,217
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$101,975
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 13/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$177,093
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 16/17
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$155,005
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$172,414
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 14/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$184,952
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$137,096
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 23/23
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$201,812
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$145,674
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 15/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Family residential area o…
$177,568
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 16/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Comfort Comfort residenti…
$155,317
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 10/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$77,026
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kolomna, Russia
3 room apartment
Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/9
We sell a 3-room apartment (52.5 m2 excluding loggias), located on the 5th floor of a 9-stor…
$67,466
Leave a request

Property types in Moscow Oblast

studios

Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go