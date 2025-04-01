Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/5
$29,954
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/5
$20,369
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
$29,954
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes