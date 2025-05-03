Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Russia

Moscow
2221
Saint Petersburg
748
Sochi
9
Nizhny Novgorod
176
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 18/20
$529,977
2 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
2 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/10
One bedroom apartment on the street Donskoy, located on the 2/10 floor of a new monolithic h…
$110,165
1 room apartment in Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Evenkiysky Rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartments in central Sochi - Makarenko district. In walking distance, the entire infrastruc…
$89,133
