Apartments for sale in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Vsevolozhsk
514
Gatchina
24
Volosovo
9
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
6
599 properties total found
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale one-room apartment with furniture and appliances, in excellent condition, with repa…
$37,766
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a comfor…
$88,688
1 room apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/16
To m. Dybenko 20 minutes on foot or 10 minutes by transport. The historic center is 20 minut…
$69,933
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 33.1 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a com…
$77,682
3 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 9/14
Apartment from the builder in the rented house! Mortgage from 6%, suitable for both family a…
$104,210
Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Area 84 m²
Chic 3 -room apartment for sale `Three Whales 1` Two bathrooms, balcony, loggia. Three equiv…
$80,142
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 11/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.8 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a co…
$76,089
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 22.9 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,521
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 36.8 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a co…
$76,433
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 20.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort cl…
$46,449
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.1 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a c…
$63,892
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 33.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfort…
$58,587
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 46.9 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$100,751
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,206
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 33.0 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfort…
$75,562
4 room apartment in Zaporozskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
Zaporozskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
Price down. I suggest buying a spacious four-room apartment in Zaporozhye p. Priozersky dist…
$58,076
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/12
For sale studio apartment with an area of 20.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfor…
$58,300
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.5 square meters. m on the 5th floor of a c…
$63,176
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/12
For sale 1-bedroom apartment, an area of 37.2 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfort…
$85,715
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.4 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a c…
$77,276
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 55.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$114,652
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,374
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/12
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.4 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfort cl…
$50,100
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 10/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 39.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a …
$72,693
1 room apartment in Taytsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Taytsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is clean, cozy in a quiet area, sold with partial furniture and a refrigerator…
$36,902
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.7 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$77,313
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 37.9 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$91,134
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
In Gatchina on 25 October d 69 Corp 3 for sale chic 2 sq OP -79.4 m2, 5/5 et n house built i…
$154,869
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 12th floor of a …
$91,131
1 room apartment in Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
1 room apartment
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/5
Leningrad region Volosov district d. Big Vruda is for sale 1 one-bedroom apartment. The apar…
$20,569
