Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Moscow
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Moscow, Russia

Kommunarka
7400
Troitsk
440
Vnukovo
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 349 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/10
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 35.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of a co…
$107,315
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 16/17
For sale 3-room apartment, an area of 63.7 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a business …
$250,421
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 18/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 49.6 square meters. m on the 18th floor of a …
$149,092
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 16/30
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.1 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a comf…
$113,546
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/17
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 39.3 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a business c…
$161,577
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3/17
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfo…
$84,966
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 21/24
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.7 square meters. m on the 21st floor of a …
$181,437
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 16/23
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​53.0 square meters. m on the 16th floor of the…
$152,366
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/10
For sale 3-room apartment, with an area of 59.4 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a comfo…
$134,660
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 14/18
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.7 square meters. m on the 14th floor of a comf…
$81,939
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 21/22
For sale 3-room apartment, with an area of 78.4 square meters. m on the 21st floor of a comf…
$221,332
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/18
For sale is a studio apartment with an area of 26.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$100,060
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/19
A 11-room apartment is sold, an area of ​​38.7kv.8-meatjedoma-class-class “Scandinavia.” Swa…
$147,344
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/27
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Premium residential compl…
$492,941
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Apart-comprehensive class…
$63,887
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 22/24
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 35.9 square meters. m on the 22nd floor of a …
$154,452
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 40.6 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$139,613
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 39/47
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$352,699
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9/16
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 47.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a c…
$183,493
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 17/18
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 63.9 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a …
$187,363
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/22
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 70.1 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of a c…
$181,774
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 11/17
For sale 2-room apartment, an area of 38.1 square meters. m on the 11th floor of a business …
$161,397
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/30
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 23.6 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a comfo…
$95,728
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 7/13
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 20.1 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a busin…
$102,579
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 50.3 square meters. m on the 4th floor of a b…
$142,307
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale 1-bedroom apartment with an area of 32.5 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a com…
$102,180
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 16/19
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 51.6 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a …
$149,232
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 17/19
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.4 square meters. m on the 17th floor of a comfo…
$104,175
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/16
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 86.7 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a busin…
$465,876
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Vnukovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 79.0 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a comfo…
$215,249
Leave a request

Property types in Moscow

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Moscow, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go