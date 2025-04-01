Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 12/22
A large bright three -room apartment in the LCD Filatov Lug is sold. Modern residential comp…
$183,145
2 room apartment in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 18/24
Lot number: 3971645, I will sell a view apartment in a new house with a good, high-quality r…
$164,920
1 room apartment in Gorodok Pisateley, Russia
1 room apartment
Gorodok Pisateley, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 15/27
Apartment in a modern residential complex. Developed infrastructure. Renovation and furnishi…
$45,239
1 room apartment in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 14/23
$168,010
1 room apartment in Gorodok Pisateley, Russia
1 room apartment
Gorodok Pisateley, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 15/27
Apartment in a modern residential complex. Developed infrastructure. Renovation and furnishi…
$45,239
2 room apartment in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 16/17
Lot number: 3969582, Selling a view apartment in the & # 34; Vnukovo-2016 & # 34; . View fro…
$164,920
Properties features in poselenie Vnukovskoe, Russia

