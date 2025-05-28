Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia

8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a new 1-k apartment with a cozy LCD Green Bay apartment 30.3KV.M is located on the 3…
$107,162
2 room apartment in Pionerskij, Russia
2 room apartment
Pionerskij, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
EXCLUSIVE OFFERENCE on the Baltic Sea! The city of Pioneersky, famous for the location of th…
$74,764
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy two -room apartment is sold in Zelenogradsk, in just a three -minute calmly step to t…
$141,553
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer for the Baltic Sea! We offer for purchase apartments of different areas on d…
$155,117
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
Exclusive offer for the Baltic Sea! We offer for purchase apartments of different areas on d…
$146,276
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/6
The most advantageous location is the center of the resort city of Zelenogradsk. Ideal for i…
$236,504
Apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/6
I will sell a stylish studio by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address : Gagarina St., 87 Square: …
$250,335
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/6
I will sell a stylish apartment by the sea in Zelenogradsk! Address: Gagarina St., 87 Square…
$272,390
