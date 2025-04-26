Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Razvilka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Razvilka, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
158 properties total found
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$105,022
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$168,772
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$109,808
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/8
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$202,452
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$190,273
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 11/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$135,506
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 10/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$174,851
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 4/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$268,873
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 10/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$275,082
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 10/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$168,037
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$161,627
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$121,149
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$240,991
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$161,707
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/8
Maximum discounts for 100% payment. 25% discount on apartments only until the end of January…
$205,014
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 13/13
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$111,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 16/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$177,213
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 8/9
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$195,675
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/12
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$118,391
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$121,525
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$163,783
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$239,799
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$168,331
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$99,441
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$123,899
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
3 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Sale in the LCD "Roman". Ready-made 3-room a…
$200,724
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 15/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! …
$231,583
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/11
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$170,540
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
4 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 6/10
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sa…
$269,362
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 15/15
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Ready house! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort clas…
$204,157
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go