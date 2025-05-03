Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saratov Oblast
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Saratov Oblast, Russia

Saratov
19
Apartment Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
Room for sale ( type of law — property ) in a communal apartment of 11, 2 sq.m. on the stree…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 1k apartment in the heart of the city: Chapaeva / Ulyanovskaya. The apartment is lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
4 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale 4-room apartment in p. Jubilee. The apartment is located on the comfortable 5th flo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/12
Elegant, bright apartment in an elite house, in the heart of the city. The space of the apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/16
Spacious 3-room apartment with modern renovation on the 1st floor is for sale. The hall and …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
2 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/10
I will sell a 2-room apartment in the city center. Moskovskaya Street, the intersection with…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 10/18
For sale 3-room apartment in the LCD Panorama on the banks of the Volga. The apartment is sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
2 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/9
A two-bedroom apartment is offered for sale. The apartment is bright, cozy. Cosmetic repairs…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
I will sell a 3-room apartment on Polytechnic Street. Quiet area, well-groomed large courtya…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Commercial premises are for sale. Total area of 60 sq.m., room area of 40 sq.m. Joint bathro…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
2 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
2 bedroom apartment for sale. The total area of 41.2 sq.m., the area of rooms 15.3 + 10.3 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
For sale a land plot of 28 acres in Gagarinsky district! Near the Latryk River, just 100 met…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
For sale 1-room apartment in the center of the new Sunny district. The house was built in 20…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/9
We will sell a 3-room apartment in close proximity to the Embankment of Cosmonauts and the M…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale 1-room apartment in the center of the new Sunny district. The house was built in 20…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
4 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale 4-room apartment in p. Jubilee. The apartment is located on the comfortable 5th flo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Area 133 m²
Become the owner of a residential building on Stolypin Avenue. Heating : gas boiler; Free pl…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
1 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale a very cozy 1-room apartment in the center of the new Sunny district. The house was…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Saratov, Russia
3 room apartment
Saratov, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/26
Downtown! Full 3-room apartment with isolated rooms in the new house of the Ilyinsky-2 resid…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Saratov Oblast, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go