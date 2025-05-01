Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gatchina, Russia

25 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer a wonderful apartment in a brick house. OP 73.1 sq.m., rooms 23.6+15.4, kitchen 12.…
$128,050
Room 3 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
$21,334
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
$53,641
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
$63,394
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/5
$71,806
Room 7 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 7 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,629
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
$75,585
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
$20,115
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/9
$84,119
Room 2 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 2 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
$24,382
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
$51,812
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
$58,517
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
$41,450
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/7
$95,091
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
$108,501
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
$47,302
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
$30,356
Room 2 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 2 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/9
$31,697
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/9
$52,422
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
$156,047
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/9
$164,580
Room 4 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
$20,115
3 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/5
$103,625
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
$45,107
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
$61,565
Properties features in Gatchina, Russia

