Apartments for sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia

970 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
$149,771
Room 6 rooms in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Room 6 rooms
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/6
The Income House of G. G. Zollikofer Year of construction: 1912-1913 Style: Modern The hous…
$32,351
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​38.0 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
$70,377
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​46.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
$91,139
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 9/12
$117,125
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 13/13
A 3-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​67.1 square meters. m on the 13th floor of the…
$126,794
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale 3-room apartment, with an area of 78.9 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfo…
$103,791
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale is a 3-room apartment with an area of 68.4 square meters. m on the 6th floor of a c…
$95,387
1 room apartment in okrug Morskoy, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Morskoy, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/9
$81,476
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​46.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
$91,139
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 10/12
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​33.9 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
$66,090
1 room apartment in Pavlovsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Pavlovsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
$47,927
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 9/9
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 21.4 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfo…
$41,864
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/13
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​52.4 square meters. m on the 4th floor of the …
$95,869
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.6 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a c…
$97,758
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 12/13
A studio apartment is sold, with an area of ​​21.7 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
$50,836
Room 8 rooms in okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Pulkovskiy meridian, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 5/5
$27,558
2 room apartment in Pushkin, Russia
2 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
$143,780
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 59.8 square meters. m on the 1st floor of a c…
$113,903
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 8/11
For sale is a 2-room apartment with an area of 48.8 square meters. m on the 8th floor of a c…
$99,406
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/9
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 21.6 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfo…
$41,888
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/13
A 1-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​36.1 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the …
$68,628
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/9
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 21.6 square meters. m on the 9th floor of a comfo…
$41,888
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale 3-room apartment with an area of 68.4 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of a comfor…
$94,510
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/13
A 3-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​77.7 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
$135,502
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 11/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​57.5 square meters. m on the 11th floor of the…
$105,904
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​54.7 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
$101,040
2 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 10/12
A 2-room apartment is sold, with an area of ​​57.4 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
$93,121
2 room apartment in Lomonosov, Russia
2 room apartment
Lomonosov, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/10
$113,826
1 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/9
Studio apartment for sale, with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 7th floor of a comfo…
$42,528
