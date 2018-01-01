  1. Realting.com
ул. Бакалинская, д.64/3, кв.151
Агентство недвижимости
2012
English, Русский
Udomo real estate agency provides a full range of services in the real estate market.

For 9 years of successful work the agency has established itself as a reliable professional community.

Experts of the company are carefully selected and ready to conduct transactions of any complexity. In our work we use modern technologies for analytics, advertising and transactions.

Partnerships with major banks, construction and investment companies, as well as constant work to improve our quality of work and professionalism, allow us to meet the interests of each client.

Thank you for choosing our company!

Агентства рядом
Phuket9
Жилая недвижимость 13

Инвестиции в недвижимость — один из самых надежных способов вложения капитала. Удачно выбранный объект приносит пассивный доход в размере 6% в год. Недвижимость Пхукета дорожает из-за увеличения туристического потока, а также из-за ограничений, связанных со строительством и лимитом земельных ресурсов. Компания Phuket9 профессионально занимается инвестированием, строительством и управлением недвижимостью на Пхукете с 2004 года. В портфолио компании входят отели, кондоминиумы и виллы. Главным преимуществом компании является профессиональное и систематическое исследование рынка недвижимости Пхукета, владение управленческими навыками, а также опыт строительства домов «под ключ».

Serene Condominium
Жилая недвижимость 4

Награды Serene Surin:

⁇ ️Лучший устойчивый дизайн ECO 2020

🌳 Лучший разработчик бутиков Phuket 2020

🌳 Лучший зеленый проект Phuket 2020

 

С Serene Condominium мы стремились предложить что-то новое, чего у нас еще нет на Пхукете. Мы стремимся создать большие инвестиции, которые будут справедливыми для вас, реалистичными и безопасными, что даст вам гарантию и безграничный потенциал.

Green Door Enterprises
Жилая недвижимость 21

Русское агентство недвижимости “Green Door Enterprises Co., Ltd” было основано в 2003 году в Паттайе, Таиланд. Мы осуществляем оформление и сопровождение всех сделок с недвижимостью в Паттайе. У нас вы сможете приобрести любой тип недвижимости - от недорогих студий до роскошных квартир в элитных кондоминиумах с абсолютным видом на море, а также дома, земельные участки, отели.

Компания ”Green Door Enterprises Co., Ltd” предлагает полный пакет из консультационных, посреднических и юридических услуг при покупке, продаже и сдаче в аренду объектов недвижимости.

Почему выбирают нас?

на рынке с 2003 г большая база данных знание рынка широкий спектр услуг любой тип недвижимости профессиональные русские сотрудники высокий сервис
THAI RESIDENTIAL
Жилая недвижимость 796

Thai Residential преследует особую цель: найти для наших клиентов идеальную недвижимость в Таиланде, оставаясь в честных и порядочных отношениях со всеми сторонами. Наша солидная многоязычная команда работает вместе с 2007 года, предоставляя профессиональные консультации людям во всем мире, стремящимся получать прибыль в Таиланде, имеющим один из самых оживленных секторов недвижимости в Азии. Наши эксперты по недвижимости предоставляют всю необходимую потенциальным покупателям информацию для принятия правильного решения.

Phuket Buy House
Жилая недвижимость 1076 Коммерческая недвижимость 32

PhuketBuyHouse – агентство номер один по поиску и подбору жилья в Таиланде. Уже более семи лет мы успешно функционируем на рынке недвижимости Пхукета. За это время мы успели организовать роскошный отдых для сотен туристов со всего мира, многим из них мы помогли обрести дом своей мечты на райском острове. Мы поможем с любым вопросом относительно недвижимости и отдыха на Пхукете.

Phuketbuyhouse.com - это ведущий сайт о жилой и коммерческой недвижимости на острове Пхукет. Любой желающий приобрести дом, виллу, квартиру в кондоминиуме, коммерческое помещение, земельный участок или даже отель, с легкостью найдет у нас предложение, удовлетворяющее всем требованиям! Наш сайт содержит предложения во всех районах острова от собственников, и лучших строительных компаний.

