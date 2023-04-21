UAE
Show property on map
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Marbella
Houses
Houses for sale in Marbella, Spain
San Pedro de Alcantara
4
House
Clear all
162 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
€ 13,500,000
Welcome to Cerquilla 10, a cutting-edge estate in one of Marbella’s most exclusive residenti…
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
644 m²
€ 2,995,000
One of the five pearls in the upper row of the complex, where the largest and best located h…
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
655 m²
€ 2,995,000
One of the five pearls in the upper row of the complex, where the largest and best located h…
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
8 bath
1 300 m²
€ 17,000,000
This is a unique villa with panoramic sea views, located in the elite area of Los Monteros i…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
832 m²
€ 2,895,000
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
583 m²
€ 2,400,000
VILLA IN URB. ALTOS DE LOS MONTEROS Description of the area : Beautiful view, south-facing p…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
623 m²
€ 1,950,000
An exclusive villa under construction in an excellent location, an ideal family home, close …
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
632 m²
€ 2,485,000
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
558 m²
€ 1,760,000
A four-level villa with a modern design in the eastern part of Mabella, popular in the resid…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
338 m²
€ 1,589,000
A private indoor complex of three luxurious modern villas in a great location, close to the …
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
390 m²
€ 4,176,000
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
420 m²
€ 849,000
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
259 m²
€ 1,325,000
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
396 m²
€ 2,184,500
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
901 m²
€ 4,550,000
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
2 bath
€ 485,000
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
556 m²
€ 3,965,000
Luxury house located in the heart of New Andalusia, with beautiful views of the golf valley …
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
770 m²
€ 4,695,000
Aloha 151 is a luxurious, newly built world-class interior house from Pedro Peña. This four…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
212 m²
€ 895,000
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
380 m²
€ 995,000
TECHNICAL RESEARCH: INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN LAS BRISAS GOLF AREA, NUEVA …
8 room house
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
745 m²
€ 5,950,000
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
1 232 m²
€ 9,995,000
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
278 m²
€ 1,890,000
VILLA IN GUADALMINA ALTA, SAN PEDRO DE ALKANTARA A sophisticated new villa in a prestigious …
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
520 m²
€ 3,695,000
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
585 m²
€ 3,500,000
VILLA WITH THE VISION ON THE SEA 360o IN ALTOS DE LOS MONTEROS MARBEL! Introducing Casablanc…
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
641 m²
€ 6,950,000
Cascada de Camojan, Golden Mile of Marbella - Marbella Gourmet real estate in Cascade de Ca…
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
734 m²
€ 3,995,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
198 m²
€ 650,000
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
714 m²
€ 2,950,000
