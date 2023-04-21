Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
4
House To archive
Clear all
162 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
€ 13,500,000
Welcome to Cerquilla 10, a cutting-edge estate in one of Marbella’s most exclusive residenti…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 644 m²
€ 2,995,000
One of the five pearls in the upper row of the complex, where the largest and best located h…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 655 m²
€ 2,995,000
One of the five pearls in the upper row of the complex, where the largest and best located h…
7 room house in Marbella, Spain
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
8 bath 1 300 m²
€ 17,000,000
This is a unique villa with panoramic sea views, located in the elite area of Los Monteros i…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 832 m²
€ 2,895,000
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath 583 m²
€ 2,400,000
VILLA IN URB. ALTOS DE LOS MONTEROS Description of the area : Beautiful view, south-facing p…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,950,000
An exclusive villa under construction in an excellent location, an ideal family home, close …
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 632 m²
€ 2,485,000
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 558 m²
€ 1,760,000
A four-level villa with a modern design in the eastern part of Mabella, popular in the resid…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 338 m²
€ 1,589,000
A private indoor complex of three luxurious modern villas in a great location, close to the …
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 390 m²
€ 4,176,000
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 420 m²
€ 849,000
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 259 m²
€ 1,325,000
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 396 m²
€ 2,184,500
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 901 m²
€ 4,550,000
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
2 bath
€ 485,000
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 556 m²
€ 3,965,000
Luxury house located in the heart of New Andalusia, with beautiful views of the golf valley …
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 770 m²
€ 4,695,000
Aloha 151 is a luxurious, newly built world-class interior house from Pedro Peña. This four…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 212 m²
€ 895,000
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 995,000
TECHNICAL RESEARCH: INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES BEAUTIFUL HOUSE IN LAS BRISAS GOLF AREA, NUEVA …
8 room house in Marbella, Spain
8 room house
Marbella, Spain
7 bath 745 m²
€ 5,950,000
7 room house in Marbella, Spain
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath 1 232 m²
€ 9,995,000
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 278 m²
€ 1,890,000
VILLA IN GUADALMINA ALTA, SAN PEDRO DE ALKANTARA A sophisticated new villa in a prestigious …
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 520 m²
€ 3,695,000
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 585 m²
€ 3,500,000
VILLA WITH THE VISION ON THE SEA 360o IN ALTOS DE LOS MONTEROS MARBEL! Introducing Casablanc…
7 room house in Marbella, Spain
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
7 bath 641 m²
€ 6,950,000
Cascada de Camojan, Golden Mile of Marbella - Marbella Gourmet real estate in Cascade de Ca…
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath 734 m²
€ 3,995,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 198 m²
€ 650,000
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 714 m²
€ 2,950,000

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir