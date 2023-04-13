Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Malaga, Spain

Marbella
191
Estepona
112
Fuengirola
9
San Pedro de Alcantara
4
Almogia
1
Coin
1
Pizarra
1
Rincon de la Victoria
1
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
634 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACHA contemporary showpiece villa sitting in a privileged b…
3 room townhousein Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,695,000
Casa Nevis is a sublime Mediterranean-style villa located in the Golf Valley of Marbella, wi…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 6,250,000
Ficus 31 is an outstanding penthouse situated in the beautiful Andalusian gardens of Puente …
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,850,000
LAGOM is a Swedish word that enhances the virtue of the midpoint. Lagom means “the right amo…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
€ 6,400,000
The villas have an elevated position that, together with its orientation, offers a beautiful…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 8,300,000
ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA is a unique collection of five exclusive luxury villas in a presti…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and …
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,295,000
Stunning modern luxury villa in Nagueles, one of the top areas of Marbella Golden Mile, offe…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,000,000
This villa is a truly sensational frontline golf masterpiece situated in a prime location wi…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,800,000
New project on the front line of golf and in a natural environment with unobstructed views. …
Villa 4 room villain Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
4 room housein Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private …
5 room housein Mijas, Spain
5 room house
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
€ 6,250,000
Villas with panoramic views of the sea. Spanish Corner is a collection of 3 hacienda-style v…
Villa 5 room villain Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath 513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir