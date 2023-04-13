UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Houses
Houses for sale in Malaga, Spain
House
Clear all
634 properties total found
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACHA contemporary showpiece villa sitting in a privileged b…
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,695,000
Casa Nevis is a sublime Mediterranean-style villa located in the Golf Valley of Marbella, wi…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 6,250,000
Ficus 31 is an outstanding penthouse situated in the beautiful Andalusian gardens of Puente …
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,850,000
LAGOM is a Swedish word that enhances the virtue of the midpoint. Lagom means “the right amo…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
€ 6,400,000
The villas have an elevated position that, together with its orientation, offers a beautiful…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 8,300,000
ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA is a unique collection of five exclusive luxury villas in a presti…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and …
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath
550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,295,000
Stunning modern luxury villa in Nagueles, one of the top areas of Marbella Golden Mile, offe…
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,000,000
This villa is a truly sensational frontline golf masterpiece situated in a prime location wi…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 2,800,000
New project on the front line of golf and in a natural environment with unobstructed views. …
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa for sale in Marbella, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private …
5 room house
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,380,000
Villa for sale in Calahonda, Mijas Costa, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
€ 6,250,000
Villas with panoramic views of the sea. Spanish Corner is a collection of 3 hacienda-style v…
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath
513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
