Realting.com
Residential
Spain
Campo de Cartagena
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
penthouses
3
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
17
Apartment
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
3
2
86 m²
€194,250
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
3
2
93 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 93 m2.Solarium: 85 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€196,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
3
2
91 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 91 m2.Solarium: 82 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€196,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
3
2
94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Solarium: 86 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€204,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
3
2
99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 89 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
€192,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
3
2
96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 83 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
€193,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
3
2
100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 78 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central…
€199,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
San Javier, Spain
2
2
91 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Terrace: 76 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
€168,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
78 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 78 m2.Garden: 18 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
€179,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
€179,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
1
75 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
€179,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
79 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
€159,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
3
2
108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
€329,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
3
2
98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is centr…
€329,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
3
2
108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
€299,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
3
2
98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is сover…
€299,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
3
2
110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
€299,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3
2
139 m²
€110,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2
2
112 m²
€100,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3
2
105 m²
€116,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2
2
86 m²
€90,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3
2
114 m²
€117,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2
1
76 m²
€80,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, nearby golf course
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2
2
97 m²
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, close to shops
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
2
110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
€339,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, close to shops
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
€339,950
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
2
2
92 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
€166,176
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
1
78 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
€195,290
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
3
2
102 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
€190,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
2
2
75 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
€159,000
Recommend
