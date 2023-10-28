Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€194,250
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 93 m2.Solarium: 85 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€196,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 91 m2.Solarium: 82 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€196,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Solarium: 86 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, centra…
€204,000
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 89 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
€192,000
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 83 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
€193,000
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with appliances, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 78 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central…
€199,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Terrace: 76 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
€168,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 78 m2.Garden: 18 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
€179,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
€179,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
€179,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
€159,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
€329,950
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is centr…
€329,950
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
€299,950
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is сover…
€299,950
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
€299,950
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€110,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€100,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€116,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€90,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€117,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€80,000
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, nearby golf course in Campo de Cartagena, Spain
2 room apartment with bathroom, with public pool, nearby golf course
Campo de Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€85,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, close to shops in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, close to shops
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
€339,950
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, close to shops in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, close to shops
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
€339,950
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
€166,176
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
€195,290
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
€190,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
€159,000

