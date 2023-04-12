Russia
Houses for sale in Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a land area of 20 hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
House
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 387,119
House for sale in KP s. Lower Shilovka, Adler district. The entire infrastructure is 200 me…
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
170 m²
€ 223,510
A new, excellent house located in the very center of a developing post. Loo, st. Altai. 400m…
House
Sochi, Russia
210 m²
€ 391,143
House
Oryol-Izumrud, Russia
310 m²
€ 447,021
Cottage
Nizhnyaya Shilovka, Russia
147 m²
€ 296,151
4 room house
Serpukhov, Russia
4 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 81,581
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,375
House
Sochi, Russia
176 m²
€ 156,457
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms
224 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 301,739
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms
880 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
2 room house
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 78,413
House
Issad, Russia
172 m²
€ 357,616
Art. 40499880 Good afternoon, dear buyer! To your attention a beautiful, modern country hou…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 392,628
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 100,961
House
Toksovo, Russia
318 m²
€ 581,127
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
615 m²
€ 3,341,479
House
Verkhnearmyanskoye Loo, Russia
650 m²
€ 324,090
House
Sochi, Russia
357 m²
€ 1,173,429
2 room house
Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,232
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms
1 090 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
4 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
212 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 251,449
5 room house
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms
105 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 75,945
Thinking about buying a cozy, spacious, country house near the city? Pay attention to this i…
House
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
186 m²
€ 301,739
House
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 111,744
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 61,699
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
40 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 44,872
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
1 Floor
€ 166,920
We present to your attention the project of a residential complex right in the city center. …
Search using the map