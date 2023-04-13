Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus

Residential properties for sale in Northern Cyprus

apartments
655
houses
412
481 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 128 m²
€ 386,837
Комплекс вилл находится в самой живописной части острова в 10 км от Кирении, на границе посе…
1 room apartmentin Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
VIP
1 room apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 57 m²
€ 143,682
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, всего в 350 метрах от моря, …
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,512
Villa 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Closed area 155m2 , Living area 300m2, Land 430m2, Included w…
2 room apartmentin Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bahceli, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 102,289
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,976
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 297,023
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 199,955
Larnaca Airport 79 km • Nicosia 65 km Ayia Napa 45 km • Ercan Airport 55 km Miles of golden…
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
1 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 114,778
2 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 153,442
Studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,808
1 room apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 3 Floor
€ 124,880
1 room studio apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 45 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,602
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 127 m²
€ 248,929
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
Villa 3 room villain Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 464,485
Villa 4 room villain Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
4 bath 220 m²
€ 428,171
Проект  расположен в спокойном, уютном и живописном месте, Северного Кипра, посреди оли…
1 room apartmentin Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 50 m²
€ 120,766
Алсанджак - самый популярный пригород Гирне, комплекс находится у дороги и связан общественн…
1 room apartmentin Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 60 m²
€ 120,766
A multi-storey complex with 720 apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and several penthouses with 3 …
1 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 41 m²
€ 89,967
The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. Located just 200 meters from the well-equipp…
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251

Regions with properties for sale

Kyrenia
Famagusta
Nicosia
Karavas
Trikomo
Agios Epiktitos
Guzelyurt

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

About Northern Cyprus

Officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, it is a sovereign state that is only recognized by Turkey. Mainly dominated by service-based industries it has a growing economy that has seen tremendous growth over the last few decades. It follows a semi-presidential, democratic rule with the official language of the inhabitants being Turkish.

Tourism in Northern Cyprus

Being known as the go-to beach destination, Northern Cyprus sees a large number of tourists looking for a holiday vacation. The most popular destination is Kyrenia that hosts a wide range of tourist attractions including castles, museums, ruins, nightlife, entertainment options, casinos, among others. Tourism has played a major role in shaping the economy and growth. Apart from this, the country is well-known for its cultural and historical diversity.

Why buy property here?

With warm weather, low cost of living, and beach atmosphere, Northern Cyprus is one of the most ideal destinations if you are looking to settle down. There are many property deals that you can find across the country ranging from apartments, beachside villas, houses, and much more. There are a lot of options in expensive places like Nicosia which is also the capital city of the country. There are also less expensive options when it comes to property deals in Northern Cyprus.

Being a growing economy, the real estate market is quite affordable and diverse. This makes the country an ideal choice among property investors. As there are not a lot of laws and restrictions when it comes to buying property, the entire process is quite short and simple. This can help you be the proud owner of your new home in a very short period of time. Compared to other European countries, properties in Northern Cyprus is also more cost-effective and affordable. The country is building on its reputation as the perfect place to retire.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir