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  3. Guzelyurt
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Residential properties for sale in Guzelyurt, Northern Cyprus

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
$126,722
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1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/13
Region Guselyurt The most affordable prices !!! studio 34 m2 1+1 60 m2 2+1 penthou…
$65,431
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
Leave a request
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