Studios for Sale in Montenegro

31 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 4 Floor
€ 75,000
Furnished studio apartment for sale in the complex Old Bakery, Budva. Located on the 4th fl…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m²
€ 52,980
Studio apartment in a new house in Budva. Area 23 m2, consists of a room with a French balc…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 4 Floor
€ 85,000
One-room apartment for sale in Becici, municipality of Budva. The apartment is located on t…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 22 m² 2 Floor
€ 75,000
Studio apartment in Budva. Area 22 m2. Consists of a living room combined with a kitchen a…
1 room studio apartmentin Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 5 Floor
€ 110,000
Cozy studio 39 m2, located on the 5th floor of a landscaped house and has all the amenities …
1 room studio apartmentin Krasici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 50,000
Studio apartments in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat Airport, 12 k…
1 room studio apartmentin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a gated club-type community “Green Village” on the shore of …
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 114,000
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 95,000
Studio apartment with sea view in Becici, furnished and equipped. Located on the 2nd floor …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath 30 m²
€ 81,000
We offer for sale a modern furnished studio in a new, luxurious Old Bakery complex, not far …
Studio apartment 2 bathroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Studio apartment 2 bathrooms
Muo, Montenegro
2 bath 54 m²
€ 210,000
Profitable investment for living and for renting out - an apartment in the Old Town of Kotor…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 38 m²
€ 110,000
Location: Dobrota (Kotor) Apartment area: 38 sq.m. Number of bathrooms: 1 Price: 110000 eur…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 95,000
This studio is located on the second floor of our Mini Condos building in Donja Lastva with …
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Dobrota, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 90,000
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 100,000
The 49 m2 studio apartment is located in a premium residential complex in the exclusive dist…
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 100,600
Studio in LCD with pool near the beach in Becici Studio apartment of 48 m2 is located in …
1 room studio apartmentin Becici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 106,450
There is also a similar studio on the 2nd floor, with an area of 51 m2 at a price of 114,100…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Bar, Montenegro
1 bath 41 m² 5 Floor
€ 93,000
Bar, Center – Luxury studio for sale This luxury studio with a total area of 41 sqm is locat…
1 room studio apartmentin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 3 Floor
€ 113,960
Studio apartment with stunning sea view in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – …
1 room studio apartmentin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 3 Floor
€ 109,300
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46…
1 room studio apartmentin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 1 Floor
€ 94,100
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 1st floor – 42…
1 room studio apartmentin Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000
Studio apartmentin Radovici, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 300,000
Tivat, Lustica Bay – Luxury studio apartment close to marina and beach This flat is located …

