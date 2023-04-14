Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Kotor
Houses
Houses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro
House
Clear all
94 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 350,000
House for sale in Kovachko Pole. This house boasts a spacious living area of 200 m2 with add…
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 570,000
NUM 4595 House for sale in Kotor, Skaljari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the …
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 570,000
House for sale in Kotor, Shkalyari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the area of the a…
2 room house
Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bath
75 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 135,450
Urgent sale! This property is an old stone house that was completely renovated. It consis…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
250 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a house in a quiet and comfortable place in the city of Kotor, with stunning views …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Koto…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
Two-story townhouse on the first line in Dobrot, the city of Kotor. The area of Townhouse i…
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 400,000
NUM 4608 House in Kotor near the Bay of Kotor. The area of the house is 138 m2, and t…
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 400,000
House in Kotor near the Bay of Boko-Kotor. The area of the house is 138 m2, and the area o…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 1513 An unfinished house for sale in Lastva, municipality of Kotor. The house has…
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
360 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 1533
House
Kotor, Montenegro
130 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 897
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 370,000
NUM 998 For sale three-storey house with total area of 350 m2, which is located on a plot …
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 723-6
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 850,000
NUM 1120 House for sale with commercial property in Radanovici area, the municipality…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
72 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 715 Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
232 m²
€ 510,000
NUM 775 House for sale in Prcanj, beautifull village which is located in the centre of…
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 550,000
NUM 1301 House for sale in Muo area, Kotor municipality. Total area of the house is 145 m…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
110 m²
€ 300,000
NUM 1852 One-storey house for sale in Kotor, region Skaljari. The house has the possib…
3 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
11 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
NUM 1849 House for sale with 14 apartments. House has a total area of 1100 m2 is located o…
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 380 House for sale in Krimovica, Kotor municipality. The house has a total area of 300 m…
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 1949 Villas for sale in tourist resort consisting of a Boutique Hotel, Waterfront Vil…
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 205,000
NUM 1952 House for sale in the Bay of Kotor, in Stoliv on the second line from the sea. T…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map