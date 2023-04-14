Houses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora   Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 350,000
House for sale in Kovachko Pole. This house boasts a spacious living area of 200 m2 with add…
7 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 570,000
NUM 4595 House for sale in Kotor, Skaljari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the …
7 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 570,000
House for sale in Kotor, Shkalyari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the area of the a…
2 room housein Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room house
Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,450
Urgent sale! This property is an old stone house that was completely renovated. It consis…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath 250 m²
€ 320,000
For sale a house in a quiet and comfortable place in the city of Kotor, with stunning views …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Koto…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
Two-story townhouse on the first line in Dobrot, the city of Kotor. The area of Townhouse i…
2 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 400,000
NUM 4608 House in Kotor near the Bay of Kotor. The area of the house is 138 m2, and t…
2 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
138 m²
€ 400,000
House in Kotor near the Bay of Boko-Kotor. The area of the house is 138 m2, and the area o…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 90,000
NUM 1513 An unfinished house for sale in Lastva, municipality of Kotor. The house has…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
360 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 1533
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
130 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 897
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 370,000
NUM 998 For sale three-storey house with total area of 350 m2, which is located on a plot …
Villa 9 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 723-6
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 850,000
NUM 1120 House for sale with commercial property in Radanovici area, the municipality…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
72 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 715 Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
232 m²
€ 510,000
NUM 775 House for sale in Prcanj, beautifull village which is located in the centre of…
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 550,000
NUM 1301 House for sale in Muo area, Kotor municipality. Total area of the house is 145 m…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
110 m²
€ 300,000
NUM 1852 One-storey house for sale in Kotor, region Skaljari. The house has the possib…
3 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
3 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
11 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
NUM 1849 House for sale with 14 apartments. House has a total area of 1100 m2 is located o…
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 450,000
NUM 380 House for sale in Krimovica, Kotor municipality. The house has a total area of 300 m…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 1949 Villas for sale in tourist resort consisting of a Boutique Hotel, Waterfront Vil…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
100 m²
€ 205,000
NUM 1952 House for sale in the Bay of Kotor, in Stoliv on the second line from the sea. T…
