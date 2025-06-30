Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of Kotor. In …
$259,244
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, not far from the cities of Tivat and Koto…
$459,199
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Kotor. The …
$1,83M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Four-storey townhouse in the residential complex in Vranovici for your comfortable recreatio…
$383,634
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$483,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go