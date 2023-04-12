Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Houses

Houses for sale in Italy

villas
1482
castles
6
cottages
2
mansions
2
chalets
6
townhouses
143
duplexes
3
House To archive
Clear all
2 267 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 5 room villain Cesena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 5 319 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
Townhouse 10 roomsin Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
3 room cottagein Predappio, Italy
3 room cottage
Predappio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 7 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
In a quiet and panoramic hill area, enclosed between the winding rivers Rabbi and Montone, R…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
4 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
3 room housein Bagno di Romagna, Italy
3 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Recently renovated farmhouse in a panoramic and secluded position. Two levels plus attic. St…
Villa 5 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
9 room housein Cavriana, Italy
9 room house
Cavriana, Italy
10 Number of rooms 1 500 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 6 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms 4 bath 565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
3 room townhousein Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
Villa 4 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villain Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
9 room housein San Donato in Poggio, Italy
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms 7 bath 620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
Villa 9 room villain Bardolino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms 5 bath 451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Manerba del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Moniga del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 595,000
In a prestigious residence with swimming pool close to the harbour of Moniga, Garda Haus Pad…
Villa 9 room villain Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Montepulciano, Italy
25 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 138 m²
€ 1,800,000
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
Villa 3 room villain Brescia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Brescia, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 490,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, surrounded by olive groves and vineyar…
Villa 3 room villain Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 5 bath 400 m²
€ 850,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot of land with …
Villa Villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms 552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 350 m²
€ 450,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot with approved…

Regions with properties for sale

Arzachena
Emilia-Romagna
Calabria
Arona
Florence
Salo
Apulia
San Martino di Lupari
Campania
Lecco
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
Peschiera del Garda
Alassio
Porto Recanati
Anzio
Giulianova
Tortoreto
Milan
San Siro
Siena

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir