Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Houses
Houses for sale in Italy
villas
1482
castles
6
cottages
2
mansions
2
chalets
6
townhouses
143
duplexes
3
House
Clear all
2 267 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
20 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 5 room villa
Cesena, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
5 319 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
HILLSIDE STONE VILLA On the hills of Fratta Terme, we offer for sale a unique solution. …
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
3 room cottage
Predappio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
7 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
In a quiet and panoramic hill area, enclosed between the winding rivers Rabbi and Montone, R…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
4 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
3 room house
Bagno di Romagna, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
Romagnacase offers a residential property in the characteristic landscape of the Savio valle…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
Recently renovated farmhouse in a panoramic and secluded position. Two levels plus attic. St…
Villa 5 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
525 m²
€ 4,300,000
In a privileged and dominant position just a few steps from the Desenzano lakefront, we offe…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
9 room house
Cavriana, Italy
10 Number of rooms
1 500 m²
€ 620,000
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
Villa 6 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
16 Number of rooms
4 bath
565 m²
€ 6,500,000
San Felice del Benaco is about 35 kilometres east of Brescia. It is on the west coast of Lak…
3 room townhouse
Pian di San Bartolo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,200,000
In Via Bolognese, in an enviable, unique position with one of the most beautiful views in Fl…
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 3,700,000
Padenghe Sul Garda is undoubtedly one of the places in southern Garda most often chosen both…
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
Villa 3 room villa
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
122 m²
€ 900,000
Just above the hills of Salò and only 10 minutes from the Lungolago, in the locality of Mezz…
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
9 room house
San Donato in Poggio, Italy
25 Number of rooms
7 bath
620 m²
€ 2,190,000
Interesting panoramic property in Chianti. Situated halfway between Florence and Siena, 30 k…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms
5 bath
451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Manerba del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 365,000
Overlooking the green hills of Garda Golf, we offer for sale an exclusive and refined detach…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 595,000
In a prestigious residence with swimming pool close to the harbour of Moniga, Garda Haus Pad…
Villa 9 room villa
Montepulciano, Italy
25 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 138 m²
€ 1,800,000
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
Villa 3 room villa
Brescia, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 490,000
In Roè Volciano, in the beautiful hamlet of Volciano, surrounded by olive groves and vineyar…
Villa 3 room villa
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
€ 850,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot of land with …
Villa Villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 Number of rooms
552 m²
€ 365,000
In the centre of Desenzano del Garda we offer 4 plots of building land in a strategic positi…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
350 m²
€ 450,000
In a beautiful hilly area Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a beautiful plot with approved…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
