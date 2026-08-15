Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. SantElpidio a Mare
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy

;
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
9 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
$174,393
Leave a request
6 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
$34,879
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
House
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Area 7 000 m²
Building plot of 7,000 square meters for a maximum volume of 270 cubic meters (more basement…
$58,131
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go