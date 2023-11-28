Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Italy

Chalet To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Chalet 5 bedrooms with sauna, with children playground, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms with sauna, with children playground, with Благоустроенная территория комплекса
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, nearby golf course in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Chalet 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, nearby golf course
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Chalet is located in the picturesque tourist village of Sant Antonio di Mavignola, 5 km from…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Predazzo, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Predazzo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
For sale villa located in the village of Val di Fiemme, in a picturesque, sunny place, with…
€730,000
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Italy
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Beautiful chalets and apartments with stunning views of Monte Rosa are located in Alanya Val…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Chalet with garage, with garden, with heating in Verona, Italy
Chalet with garage, with garden, with heating
Verona, Italy
The palace of the early 16th century is located in Chison - Di - Valmarina, Veneto. From hom…
€1,95M
Leave a request

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir