Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Studios

Studios for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
3
Larnaca
1
Limassol
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 roomsin Akrotiri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 3 rooms
Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 97,000
In the Kuchuk Erenka region, the construction of a new residential complex project has begun…
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,310
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Pafos, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² Number of floors 3
€ 140,000
Apartment B-102 — is a convenient and modern studio apartment in the center of Paphos in the…
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 bath 55 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 69,675
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 bath 50 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 79,122
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 58,549
Chic video apartments in the prestigious CAESAR BLUE complex 100 meters to the sea. The com…
1 room studio apartmentin Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Cyprus, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 12/13 Floor
€ 120,998
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
1 room studio apartmentin Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² Number of floors 9
€ 82,952
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
1 room studio apartmentin Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,485
1 room studio apartmentin Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,711
Studio in a new chic complex with a view of the Mediterranean Sea and excellent investment p…
1 room studio apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 25 m²
€ 105,000
Resale studio for sale in Potamo Germasogia - Limassol province, with 25 sq.m. covered inter…
1 room studio apartmentin Orounta, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 145,000
 For sale studio in Protaras - Famagusta province. The apartment consists of 37 sq.m covered…

Properties features in Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir