Houses for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
73
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
60
Smalyavichy
30
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
28
Drackauski sielski Saviet
22
Usiazski sielski Saviet
22
Pliski sielski Saviet
14
Piekalinski sielski Saviet
13
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 9,993
An excellent offer for both a country house and permanent residence in « Atlant-2 » ( 17 km …
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 m²
€ 10,457
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
256 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage for sale in d. Pine. Smolevichi district, 15 km from MKAD, Moscow direction. 15 minu…
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
230 m²
€ 80,019
An incomplete structure built according to an individual project in the village of Strelec-2…
Cottagein Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,928
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 59,014
Housein Kurhannie, Belarus
House
Kurhannie, Belarus
130 m²
€ 8,093
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 13,549
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 90,021
For sale a new large cozy one-story Art Nouveau frame house in the Minsk region!   Desc…
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 14,549
Housein Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 22,733
For sale log house on a land plot of 23 acres, 15 acres are decorated in private ownership. …
Housein Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 29,098
New house on a spacious plot in the village. Blue mountains Address: d. Blue Mountains, st. …
Housein Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,458
For sale is a private property cottage near Minsk. The house is built of brick ( first level…
Housein Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,549
The cottage is for sale with a plot in s / t « Michurinets and K » 2 km. from. Zhodino. &nbs…
Housein Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,363
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 50 km from. Minsk, ST "Ranitsa", Moscow direction! …
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
26 m²
€ 10,184
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 209,140
A cozy house-rub from a natural calibrated round-trip of handles is an ideal choice for thos…
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
261 m²
€ 231,873
Stylish cottage on a plot of 21 acres with a bathhouse in the village of Dubrova Address: d.…
Housein Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
104 m²
€ 118,210
For sale a modern house built in 2023, in ag. « Sloboda », Smolevichi district, Moscow direc…
Housein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 13,549
Housein Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 16,368
For sale 48 km from MKAD; in ST « Energy Engine » with 2 sections S = 12.84 ( 6 + 6.84 ) acr…
Housein Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 49,103
Housein Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 19,914
House with a plot in a picturesque place d. Kamenka! Address: d. Kamenka, st. New ⁇ 知 Abo…
Housein Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 13,549
country house on a large plot near the forest in the village. Spackery! Address: d. Shpakivs…
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 15,367
For sale is a cottage with a large plot 20 km from Minsk with gas supplied! Address: ST Nade…
Housein Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,639
Housein Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 24,551
Housein Aliesina, Belarus
House
Aliesina, Belarus
46 m²
Price on request
House for sale, on a plot measuring 25 acres in ag. Alesino Smolevichi district. The house i…
Housein Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
191 m²
Price on request
Housein Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 90,840
For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place in the village. Dehan. About your future home: - …

