  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Dzyarzhynsk District, Belarus

Nieharelski sielski Saviet
32
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
28
Barauski sielski Saviet
23
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
20
Stankauski sielski Saviet
19
Putcynski sielski Saviet
17
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet
15
Dzyarzhynsk
11
Show more
182 properties total found
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 18,911
武Dacha is in close accessibility to the city, with Art. m. « Malinovka » directly to ST « V…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 31,669
Housein Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 17,644
Well-maintained summer cottage ST "Solovushka", Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 16 km fr…
Housein Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,482
For sale a new house in ST Cherryushka Lux! Address: ST Cheryomushki Lux  ⁇ 知 About …
Housein Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,572
House for sale 25 km from Minsk in the Brest direction. House for your decoration.  Plo…
Housein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
Price on request
Stop by and live! Everything for a quiet life! Heating is furnace, in each room radiators. A…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
62 m²
€ 18,006
Ready house on a large plot in the village. Farm Guy! Address: d.  Farm - Guy, st. Cent…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 22,530
For sale a modern house with summer kitchen in the village of Skorodnoye! Address: d. Skorod…
Cottagein Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 153,819
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
Housein Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 153,819
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
300 m²
€ 66,957
I will sell an unfinished house in the booming city of the Dzerzhinsk satellite! Modern home…
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 110,388
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
Housein Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
186 m²
€ 125,951
Housein Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 31,578
For sale two-story house with a bathhouse! Address: d. Janovo, st. Dachnaya ⁇ 知 About you…
Housein Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 27,597
A finished house with a plot of 10 acres is for sale, in the Dzerzhinsky district, in the ga…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 10,767
Two-storey house in the picturesque ST Forest Polyana! Address: ST Forest Polina ⁇ 知 Abou…
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 113,102
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Housein Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
House
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
64 m²
€ 37,007
➜ commercial house in the very center of the city is completely ready for living. Address: D…
Housein Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 33,478
A large two-story house for a family that decided to change the city bustle to a country lif…
Housein Jucki, Belarus
House
Jucki, Belarus
93 m²
€ 28,864
武 知House with convenient transport links with Minsk in the village of Yutski! Address: d. …
Housein Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 24,340
Residential building for sale in the village. Pink! Address: Rosovka ✔ ✔ Excellent two-level…
Housein Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 82,338
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,958
A brick country house with an attic floor of 60.8 m2 and a garage 48 km from Minsk on the M1…
Housein Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 31,578
Brick house for sale 20 km. from Minsk. House in a picturesque place of Dzerzhinsky district…
Housein Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 8,958
 House for sale in an incredibly picturesque place in Dzerzhinsky district. Address: ST…
Housein Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 63,247
A real buyer is a good bargain! Address: d. Kushevichi, st. Central ⁇ 知 About your future…
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
191 m²
€ 125,770
House for clean decoration in the village. Volkovichi Dzerzhinsky district, 17km from MKAD. …
Housein Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 16,196
Housein Harbuzy, Belarus
House
Harbuzy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 40,717
 Sale of the house in the village of Garbuz of the Dzerzhinsky district. The house is l…
Housein Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 19,906
Log house in the picturesque village. Heirs  Address: d. Heirs, st. Central ⁇ 知 Abou…

