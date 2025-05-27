Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS

Residential complex in the quiet area of Alto da Terrugem (PAÇO DE ARCOS), Sintra. Spacious apartments with modern finishes: bright living room with access to a large terrace, fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms. Features include air conditioning, double-glazed windows, a parking space, and a storage room. Contemporary building with an elevator and video surveillance. Close to parks, schools, and shops. An excellent choice for comfortable and peaceful living in one of Sintra’s best areas.