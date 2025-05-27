  1. Realting.com
Residential complex PAÇO DE ARCOS

Oeiras, Portugal
from
$955,227
13
ID: 26558
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Portugal
  • Region
    Lisbon
  • Town
    Oeiras

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

Residential complex in the quiet area of Alto da Terrugem (PAÇO DE ARCOS), Sintra. Spacious apartments with modern finishes: bright living room with access to a large terrace, fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and two bathrooms. Features include air conditioning, double-glazed windows, a parking space, and a storage room. Contemporary building with an elevator and video surveillance. Close to parks, schools, and shops. An excellent choice for comfortable and peaceful living in one of Sintra’s best areas.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 142.0
Price per m², USD 6,727
Apartment price, USD 955,227

Location on the map

Oeiras, Portugal

